Bus stops discontinues until road slip is fixed on Upper Days Run Road

Upper Days Run Road bus route is on hold due to a road slip officials describe as a danger to drivers and students.

"It's a pretty significant slip, it's coming out more to the road and so that was causing the buses to put the one wheel on the bank on the other side and the drivers side would be real close to the edge of the slip," said Monongalia County Schools transportation director Tony Harris.

Harris says parents were contacted about the route changes after a highway department district engineer the looked at the road.

"They had been out there to look at it and deemed that they were uncomfortable traveling with the school bus going through there," Harris said.

Students now use an alternate drop off spot because there is not a turn around area for buses on Upper Days Run.

Officials say the road repairs should start January 13 and is supposed to take five days. Residents in the area say they use the road every day, saying work has been done in the past but nothing has worked.

Katy Eliott says she drives past the slip all of the time. She says its an inconvenience and is unsafe for anyone.

"You just don't want to worry about the road caving out especially if you're carrying your kid," Eliott said.

Officials say the work will vary depending on weather conditions but are hoping the slip will be fixed soon.

"We appreciate the parents being understanding and the children working with us," Harris said.