Business in W.Va. announces workforce reduction due to COVID-19

A business in Ravenswood, West Virginia, announced cost-saving employment actions Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Constellium Rolled Products, LLC Ravenswood says a temporary workforce reduction will impact a total of 250 employees including 175 hourly employees and is expected to last through July 30.

Ravenswood CEO, Buddy Stemple wrote in a press released Monday, “Our major markets of aerospace, automotive and transportation have all been severely impacted by the pandemic. All of our customers have significantly curtailed their level of operations in this unprecedented time forcing us to response as well.”