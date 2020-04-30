Businesses are adjusting or at a stand still as COVID-19 continues

Many businesses and Entrepreneurs have made adjustments to cater to people’s needs during this pandemic.

Athan Slotkin, The Shadow CEO, said these new opportunities will gives businesses the chance to be stronger in the end.

“﻿Many businesses will come out stronger on the other side of this diversified,” Slotkin said. “That way, in case there's a shock to either of them, there still somewhat protected, and I think it's all about diversifying your revenue stream,” he said.

However, not all businesses can be that flexible. Hairstylist, Kelle Born, said this has been a challenging time.

“We weren't allowed to have our door open for anything,” Born said. “The only thing that we could do would be to mail products like hairspray, shampoo, things like that, hair accessories, just retail stuff is pretty much the only thing that we could do,” she said.

To handle moments that are unpredictable, like this pandemic, Slotkin said it starts with creating a business plan from the beginning that’s diverse.

"Some good thorough research and strategy planning, etc., that will go a really long way and it's only a three or four week process if you really do it right,” Slotkin said. “It will pay off infinitely over as you're actually building your business.”

For Born, she took the step to adjust to these unsure times.

“I personally what I did with my clients is I sold gift cards so that helped out to where when clients come back for their appointments so it was a pre-purchased thing that I did and that made a huge difference, I am so thankful for my clients.”

As Governor Jim Justice works to allow businesses to reopen throughout the month of May, this will determine the where local businesses stand post pandemic.