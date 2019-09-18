Businesses concerned with drug use and loitering

"This is a community problem, a community issue."

Several business owners are asking for help after they say that violence, drug use and loitering have become a constant problem.

Several people who own businesses on Walnut Street have concerns with the amount of violence and drug usage that has been happening and now wants the city to find a solution.

"A few Wednesday's ago, I watched a guy stick a needle in his arm, shoot up and pass out," said Store owner, Jillian Kelly.

Kelly spoke at the council meeting sharing her concerns saying she doesn't even feel safe in her own store during the day. Kelly says that the Friendship House offers great services but says that people are taking advantage of the program.

"These great services that are trying to help people and unfortunately there are people that are trying to take advantage of the services," said Kelly.

The Friendship House is a program that offers recovery services and support to those who are struggling with mental health, substance abuse and are wanting to change their lives and achieve goals.

Kelly says that she appreciates the program but says that there is only so much you can do.

"They're doing the best they can, they're passionate about what they do, no one is against them or what they are doing," said Kelly. "We have no problem with homeless people... I know a lot of them but they are not causing problems. The problems we're having are individuals coming through and taking advantage of these great services that we have in Morgantown."

Executive director of Milan Puskar Health Right, Laura Jones says the Friendship House wants to be open with what is going on and says that they are trying their best to help the 60 to 80 people they get per day.

"We are working with the folks that no one else is working with," said Jones. "We have cameras up outside and inside and we're working everyday to try to minimize the effect we have on the community."

Volunteer with the Friendship House, Marcus Jones says that the program has helped change his life and says that there needs to be more positive resources in Morgantown to help those who need recovery services.

"I came here and what helped me from going over the edge was being of service to other people and people going through the same thing," said Jones. "I could just talk to them and see how to get them on the right path and at the same time it helped me. "

