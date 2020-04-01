Buyer approved for Williamson Memorial Hospital

It appears Williamson Memorial Hospital will stay open after a buyer was approved Wednesday by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

That announcement was made Wednesday by Williamson Health and Wellness Center. It said the court approved its $3.68 million bid to purchase most of the hospital’s assets.

Earlier this week, the hospital announced it would be closing in late April.

Williamson Health and Wellness Center released the following statement Wednesday:

“This substantial investment furthers our mission of driving economic growth by creating a healthier community. CEO Dr. C. Donovan Beckett and our entire team have exciting plans to preserve the hospital's critical functions while expanding our existing programs and offering innovative new services. In this way, we hope not only to continue the hospital's legacy as an economic engine for our community, but to grow it. We look forward to sharing more details with our community partners in the days to come.”