Community Care of West Virginia receives 1,200 face shields

On the quiet runway of the Upshur County Regional Airport, a life-saving donation was delivered to the state.

The 1,200 face shields were 3D-printed by Project Shield in Pennsylvania.

"We took off from Lancaster, we had about a 45-minute flight from Lancaster to Philadelphia where we picked up our PPE. Then we left from there and it was a little over a two-hour flight here to West Virginia," said Brandon Clark.

Clark usually sells homes in Pennsylvania, but with the market at a halt, he donated his time and pilot experience to Angel Flight East.

"Angel Flight sends out messages every week saying how many operations that they have. You can select which trip you would like to do and how many boxes you would like to take and really be out there and make a difference," said Clark.

Clark and his co-pilot delivered 1,200 face shields to Community Care of West Virginia Thursday afternoon.

"These face shields do both; they protect our staff from patients and if our staff would become sick, then we are protecting the patients," said Holly Helzer, Director of Purchasing for Community Care of West Virginia.

The donation comes from Protect Shields, an organization in Pennsylvania creating 3D-printed face shields for health care workers.

The shields still have a ways to go after the runway. They will be used in Community Care clinics across the state.

"We will start distributing them today," said Helzer.

This is just one of the many trips Angel Flight East pilots are expected to make along the east coast.

"It is overwhelming that people care so much about society and are willing to go above and beyond to help everyone," said Helzer.