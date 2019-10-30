CBS releases 2019 holiday specials schedule

It's almost that time of year where you can snuggle up by the fire with your loved ones and watch your favorite Christmas classics.

CBS has released when those holiday specials will air.

Here's a look of when those specials will be airing on WDTV this season:

November 28:

Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS at 9 a.m.

November 29:

Frosty the Snowman at 8 p.m.

Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m.

November 30:

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m.

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m.

The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m.

December 14:

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman at 9 p.m.

Frosty Returns at 9:30 p.m.

December 15:

Kennedy Center Honors at 8 p.m.

December 20:

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

