CDC warns that flu vaccine does not "match up" with virus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning concerning the flu vaccine.

Officials say that the vaccine doesn't "match up" with the current strain of flu virus, which is labeled a type of Influenza B.

The CDC reports that this flu season has seen more cases of influenza B than any other influenza viruses, and are most commonly reported among children ages 0-4.

Officials also say multiple Influenza B viruses have been circulating much more frequently and aggressively this year compared to 2018 and 2019.

The Harrison County Health dept says it is true that the vaccines have their limitations.

"There are different strains of the flu, so with any vaccine it protects you but it may not completely protect you from getting the flu. it only provides protection from the strains that are in the vaccine. There could be other strains circulating that your not being protected from," said Nurse Director, Donna Riffle.

Nonetheless...the Health Department and CDC still recommend everyone six months and older receive the current flu vaccine to protect against the other circulating influenza viruses.