CENTRA bus to resume operations

CENTRA announced that they will resume transit operations next week.

Operations are set to resume Tuesday, May 5. According to a spokesperson from CENTRA, bus services will resume on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CENTRA officials are asking riders to be considerate of others and observe social distancing measures to the greatest extent possible on all of the buses and at bus stops. Only five passengers per bus will be permitted.

CENTRA is also asking passengers to wear face masks or coverings the entirety of the trip.

Any passenger requiring driver assistance or use of the lift is required wear a face covering the entirety of the trip, according to officials.

CENTRA is urging passengers to ride the bus only for essential trips.