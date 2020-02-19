CKB Airport moves forward on expansion plans

Over 42,000 passengers flew out of the West Virginia "CKB"" airport in 2019, breaking their previous year's record by several thousand.

With this success has come money the airport board now uses to expand.

Today the Benedum Airport Authority board members discuss where they stand in planning a new terminal. Currently, they're narrowing down candidates to interview for the engineering and design of the terminal.

"We're gonna eliminate that down to three or four, then we will interview and pick the best candidates," said airport director Rick Rock

Another project underway is "The logistics park", a five acre area currently being cleared to make room for more buildings to run CKB's logistical services.

"It's an opportunity for us to create some buildings that don't need access directly to the runway, creating that space which will create additional income for the airport and also hopefully create jobs," Rock said

The airport staff also looks to add flights based on their increasing passenger numbers and those passenger's needs.

Right now the flights being considered connect to Dallas and Washington D.C.

"We're just trying to build a business case whether or not that would be local traffic going from here to there, D.C. Back to north central West Virginia," Rock said "And who the additional people are that are going to be able to use it because of that additional connectivity,"