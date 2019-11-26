CKB airport working to promote tourism in West Virginia

"I think we have a short window of opportunity to bring people back.."

Airport director Rick Rock wants to make West Virginia and the CKB airport airport a destination.

Rock is working with the Orlando Sanford International airport to promote West Virginia tourism.

"We're the jumping off point, we bring them in through our airport, promote the local communities," Rock said "Everything about West Virginia and what they're trying to grow- so many great places and things going on,"

Rock says the airport could add an additional flight to Washington D.C. To meet the needs of government workers.

"We have a lot of department of defense, a lot of government contracts that need access to Washington D.C.- so we're working on a schedule,"

The airport was awarded 20 million dollars from governor Jim Justice back in August to continue working on expansion.

"Just getting people to understand what a great place West Virginia is, coming together, everybody on the same page, working to promote West Virginia tourism,"