COVID-19: 1,169 positive cases, 48 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 2, 2020, there have been 49,146 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,169 positive, 47,977 negative and 48 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County. “Our sincere condolences are extended to the family of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (155), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (165), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (14), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (30), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).