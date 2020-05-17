COVID-19: 1,490 West Virginians positive

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 17, 2020, there have been 75,490 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,490 positive, 74,000 negative and 67 deaths.

Two additional deaths have been reported from Fayette County; a 69-year old male and an 85-year old female. “We regret to report two more deaths of West Virginians and wish their families our sincere condolences,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The total positive cases from this morning’s 10:00 a.m. report was 1,492, but now stands at 1,490. The reason for this change is the total positive cases dropped by three cases and one was added, resulting in a net loss of two to the total positive case count: Cabell County’s reported case count went down by one, as did Kanawha County’s and Monongalia County’s, and Pocahontas County saw an increase by one case. The reason for the reductions in the total may be attributed to individuals being from out of state or a duplicate case reported earlier was determined by a county health department.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.