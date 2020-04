The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 18, 2020, there have been 19,440 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 785 positive, 18,655 negative and 16 deaths.

In terms of case count, it has grown by ten since Friday night.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Harrison (28), Lewis (2), Marion (42), Monongalia (84), Preston (7),Randolph (4), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Upshur (4).