COVID-19: Sundale Nursing Home related death and 42 new cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announces Sunday the state's third COVID-19 related death.

The victim was a 76-year-old male, and according to the DHHR, had affiliations with Sundale Long Term Care in Monongalia County.

The DHHR today also confirms 42 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 324.

Here is theconfirmed case count per county (DHHR):

Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (24), Jackson (14), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (51), Logan (5), Marion (14), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (49), Morgan (3), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (6), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (10).