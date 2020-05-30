COVID-19: There are 1,989 total cases and 75 deaths in the state

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 30, 2020, there have been 96,369 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,989 total cases and 75 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (296/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (62/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (175/5), Kanawha (224/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (29/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Additional report:

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral and Morgan counties, with support from local health departments and community partners.

The two-day testing resulted in 698 individuals tested in Berkeley County; 721 in Jefferson County; 768 in Kanawha County; 514 in Mineral County; and 353 in Morgan County. Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.