COVID-19 cases cross 75 in W.Va., 1st case confirmed in Upshur County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total positive case count has reached 76.

Upshur County has their first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.

Counties with positive cases:

Monongalia (24)

Kanawha (15)

Jackson (5)

Berkeley (4)

Harrison (4)

Jefferson (4)

Marshall (3)

Marion (2)

Mercer (2)

Putnam (2)

Raleigh (2)

Tucker (2)

Wood (2)

Logan (1)

Mason (1)

Ohio (1)

Preston (1)

Upshur (1)

