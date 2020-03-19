UPDATE: 5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in W.Va.

UPDATED 03/19/20 @ 9:30 p.m.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the state, making the total positive case count 5.

Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County. All three are being treated at home. No additional details will be released at this time.

All three new positive cases are travel related.

There were cases also confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer Counties.

As of March 19, 2020, 224 residents have been tested, with 5 positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

Monongalia County has its first diagnosed case of COVID-19, Dr. Lee B. Smith with the Monongalia Health Department announced Thursday evening.

No details have been released about the person's identity.

MCHD is advising everyone that can work from home, to do so and to only making trips outside if necessary.

“As testing expands, this will happen. People shouldn’t panic. Instead, they should take commonsense measures that will keep them and their community safe,” Dr. Smith said.