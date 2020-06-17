COVID-19 cases tied to Boone County church

Some of the latest cases in a COVID-19 outbreak involving at least eight people have been tied to a church in Boone County, according to the county health department.

The agency made that announcement Tuesday.

Dr. Phillip Galapon with the Boone County Health Department said the latest cases are associated with the Blooming Rose Church of Christ.

Health department officials say the church was having in-person services until about two and a half weeks ago. On June 4, a couple who attends the church was discovered to have COVID-19.

Since then, the number of cases has grown to eight people – with the latest case discovered Tuesday. Of those eight cases, four remain active at this time. The other four people have recovered from the virus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Boone County has 19 overall COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

“The numbers vary across the size of the county, but in our county whenever we see two together, especially in a congregation like that, we start to wonder,” Galapon said.

He went on to say, “While we do encourage fellowship, we have to be smart about our choices if we’re going to be in a large group of people.”

Galapon and other health officials encourage people to maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet) and to wear a mask, if possible.