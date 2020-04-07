Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Fairmont State resident hall

Fairmont State officials reported their first case of COVID-19 in one of their on-campus residence halls.

With the outbreak at hand, Fairmont State worked to drastically reduce the number of students living in the residence halls.

The university says they are working in accordance with existing protocols such as: retracing the affected persons movements, reaching out to people who have had close contact and cleaning and disinfecting areas where this person may have been.

In addition the university has moved all students residing in on-campus housing to areas where they have had limited contact with each other.

Campus remains closed at this time.