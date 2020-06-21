Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 2,543 total cases, 89 deaths

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on June 21, 2020, there have been 150,498 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,543 total cases and 89 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (12/0), Berkeley (414/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (50/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (258/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (137/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (49/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (31/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Latest News

News

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

News

Sponaugle concedes in W.Va. Democratic attorney general race

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Fairmont Regional Medical Center to reopen in one week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont Regional Medical Center will reopen next week and begin accepting patients under the management of WVU Medicine.

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

Marion County Prosecutor: No criminal conduct found in fatal crash involving police officer from July 2019

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman said that no criminal conduct was found in a fatal crash involving a police officer from July 2019.

State

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning. The state's 91st and 92nd deaths were also reported.

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.