COVID-19 in W.Va.: 1,347 positive cases, 53 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 9, 2020, there have been 61,564 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,347 positive, 60,217 negative and 53 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (187), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (182), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (112), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).