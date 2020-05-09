COVID-19 in W.Va.: 1,335 positive cases, 53 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 9, 2020, there have been 60,997 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,335 positive, 59,662 negative and 53 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County. “As we learn of yet another death to this pandemic, we extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (186), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (32), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (181), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (5), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).