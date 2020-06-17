Preston County Health Department connects COVID-19 outbreak to recent trips to Myrtle Beach

The Preston County Health Department said a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the county is connected to recent trips to Myrtle Beach.

According to the health department, three people have tested positive for COVID-19. Tests are pending on other individuals.

The health department said they would not be surprised to have additional positive cases in the coming days.

The health department is asking all Preston County residents that have traveled back from Myrtle Beach, any other beach or any crowed vacation destination in the last two weeks to keep others in mind and to try to self quarantine for 14 days upon return.