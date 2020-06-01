COVID-19 testing complete at Huttonsville, 11% of inmates test positive

COVID-19 test results are back for all inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center after an outbreak led Governor Jim Justice to order testing of the entire facility.

118 inmates tested positive of the 1,089 at the Randolph County prison. That's nearly 11% of all inmates.

While the governor said he ordered testing for all inmates and employees in the state's correctional system, only 142 total inmates have been tested across West Virginia's jails and prisons, according to data from the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. All tests, so far, have been negative.

Locally, that includes 15 at the North Central Regional Jail (one is pending); two at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail; eight at the Pruntytown Correctional Center; and seven at the Salem Correctional Center.

The governor has not laid out specifics for when officials will begin testing the roughly-14,000 inmates and employees in the state's system.

“We have enough testing capability, so we’re going to test everyone in all of our prison facilities," Justice said last week. “So we are running to that fire and we are going to take care of it.”