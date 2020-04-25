COVID UPDATE: 1,025 positive cases and 33 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 25, 2020, there have been 33,210 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,025 positive, 32,185 negative and 33 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 67-year old male from Kanawha County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (130), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (148), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (45), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).