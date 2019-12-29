Calif. woman celebrates 100th birthday

Florence “Nanny” Wendzel celebrated her 100th birthday like anyone would: Being toasted by family and friends.

She sported a tiara and long hair as a princess for the special occasion.

“Well, I thought I was 100, but am I?” Wendzel asked, tongue planted in cheek.

She credits her longevity to keeping busy.

"I don't know how I got that far, but you have to have a lot of hobbies," Wendzel explained.

A self-described artist, Wendzel plays the piano and a slew of other instruments.

She grew up in Sacramento, so she couldn’t imagine celebrating anywhere else.

"I can't believe I went to St. Josephs Academy here and I stayed at the Stanford Ranch for four years," Wendzel recalled.

Her daughter, five grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren showed her love on her sweet centennial.

"It makes me feel really great,” Wendzel stressed. “I love them all."

But others weren't there to celebrate.

"My brothers, my sisters, my cousins my uncles, they're all gone," Wendzel said.

Even so, it’s their memory that keeps nanny going. She said she’s ready for another 50 years.

“I’m going to party, get down,” Wendzel said. “Remember me always. I’ll always be with you, all of you.”

