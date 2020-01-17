California teachers sue after jetliner dumps fuel on schools

Four teachers from a Los Angeles-area school sued Delta Air Lines, saying they were exposed to jet fuel when a plane with engine trouble dumped its fuel while making an emergency return to the airport.

The teachers described the fuel as drizzling down like raindrops with “overwhelming” fumes.

Officials have said nearly 60 schoolchildren and teachers were exposed to the vapor Tuesday, examined for minor skin and lung irritations, and told to wash with soap and water.

Also Friday, an agency that monitors air pollution issued a violation to Delta for the fuel dump.

Delta declined to comment on the pending litigation.

