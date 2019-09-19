Cameras to be set up in downtown Clarksburg to combat crime

"They roll up, everyone behaves, so I think it'd be really interesting to see how they behave when we're not in the area,"

Gary Keith, who was just elected to council in June, is one of the leaders in a new city-police partnership.

Over the next few days, they will be placing security cameras in known "hotspots" of criminal activity in the city.

Several of those cameras connect to cell-phone towers, meaning officers will be able to monitor areas in real time.

"So they can send all the information to us back in real time," said Keith "And those are the ones' we're really excited about because there's multiple ways we can access those, you can access them through a desktop computer or phones,"

One area cameras will be placed is Glen Elk, where the city recently cleaned up a homelessness encampment.

"The idea with those is, we keep having problems with the encampments," said Keith "So they will be planted a couple places because we want to see who's starting these encampments,"

But the locations of the cameras won't be permanent, Keith says.

"These cameras are portable so we don't have to install them permanently in any place," Keith said "So they're very flexible for whatever use that we want them for, we can put a couple of them in Glen Elk one week or we can move them to a park or a school, any hotbed that we want to make sure we're checking out,"

While these cameras will help identify those who are committing crimes, Keith also hopes it will act as a deterrent for future criminal activity.

"If people know there's a camera or even if they have in the back of their mind that their might be a camera, they behave differently,"