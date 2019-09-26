Camper who went missing near New River Gorge located

A man who was reported missing near a New River Gorge campground has been found.

The National Parks Service announced they found the 69-year-old man safe and uninjured Wednesday morning.

He had been reported missing Tuesday evening at the Stone Cliff Campground. Local and federal officials conducted a search after getting the report but did not find the man.

He was located upriver from the camp site at 11 a.m. Wednesday after the search party resumed.

His name was not released.