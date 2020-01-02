Canaan Valley Ski Resort keeps up with with warmer than average winter

The winter wonderland of Canaan Valley is more green this year.

Despite the warm conditions, Canaan is still seeing a boost in visitors this year.

"We are a little bit behind on our snow. We have 28.6 inches right now. We average at this time of year 45 [inches]. So we are about 17 inches behind," said Justin Harris, a staff member of Canaan Valley resort.

With unseasonably warm temperatures heating up West Virginia, snow resorts feel the heat.

"Last night and all day yesterday they were making snow and the recovery of the slopes was quick and precise," said Harris.

This year marks the lowest snowfall for the valley since 2012 according to data by On The Snow and only 15 of their 47 runs are currently open. Much of the snow on the runs is man-made dispersed by blowers throughout the park. But, that has not stopped skiers from flocking to Canaan.

"There's a little bit less snow than we were hoping for. But, there are plenty of runs still open, so it is good," said Cameron Dunlop, who is vacationing at Canaan Valley with his family.

Staff say resort visitors are still on the rise this year, outpacing last year's attendance. Skiers say the resort has kept the trails snow-packed.

"Considering there is no snow.. Pretty good, it is not really icy. I think the warm temperature has made it a little slushy. But it is pretty nice considering there has been no snowfall this year," said Steve Mills.

The Canaan ski team say they are surprised by how well conditions have held up despite the lack of snow.

"It is kind of a bummer that more slopes aren't open. We are dealing with what we have because we want good terrain to train on," said Tilelli Zahar.

Other teammates said the snow is better this week, but before that it had felt spring skiing.

While current snow forecasts do not look promising for the resort, staff are still holding out for late-season snow.

Harris says most snow comes in the January and February time frame.

"These past couple years we have been getting these huge snowfalls in March. So they have been coming really late," said Harris.

The resort has also seen a boost in traffic as the only other ski resort in the valley, Timberline Ski Resort, was sold earlier this year.