Gov. gives more than $55 million to help state transit systems

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announce $55,656,246 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for West Virginia.

The funds will assist communities and public transportation systems in West Virginia respond to challenges related to COVID-19.

"This funding is crucial to West Virginia as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve rapidly," says Sen. Captio.

Specifically, Morgantown received $7,967,212.

“Many West Virginians rely on public transportation and public transit services in their everyday lives to go to work, buy groceries, and pick up their children from childcare," says Sen. Manchin.

Centra Transit Authority, which serves Harrison County, suspended transit for three weeks, leaving hundreds without transportation.