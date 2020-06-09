Capito wins West Virginia GOP nomination for U.S. Senate

Republican Shelley Moore Capito won the primary for U.S. Senate, where she is seeking her second six-year term. She had two primary challengers: Allen Whitt, president of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia, and former craftsman Larry Butcher.

Capito served seven terms in the U.S. House before becoming the first woman elected to a U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia, in 2014.

The Democratic nomination is being sought by former state Sen. Richard Ojeda, former South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb and Paula Jean Swearengin, a progressive Democrat from a coal-mining family.