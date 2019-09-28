Car dealership pays for adoption fees at annual Dog Days event

The auto dealer, Joe Romeo's I-79 Honda in Morgantown held a dog and cat adoption event. For those animals that were adopted, the dealership paid for the adoption fees.

The dealership is a family business, and they have always had bulldogs in the family. Animals are important to the family, which is why they have the annual Dog Days event.

The event included free nail trimming, ear cleaning, and dog washes for those who brought their dogs.

"The animals are important to us, so this is a nice community day and a fun day for everyone to come out and bring their dogs. We hope to find homes for all the dogs and cats at the shelter," said Rachel Puccio Vice President of Operations at the dealership.

Dog Days is an annual event held every summer, on Saturday is was from 11 until 2 at Joe Romeo's location in Morgantown.