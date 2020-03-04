Car traveling wrong way on I-79 crashes into W.Va. State Police cruiser

A car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 79 southbound crashed into a West Virginia State Police cruiser Wednesday morning.

Troopers with the Morgantown detachment say the collision happened just after 7 a.m.

James Davie, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was traveling north in the southbound lane, troopers said. He was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

Troopers say while Davie was driving the wrong way, he collided into a State Police cruiser near the 159 mile marker.

Both the trooper and Davie were taken to the hospital, according to troopers. Both only had "minor bruising."

Davie has been cited for failure to obey traffic control device and one way violation.