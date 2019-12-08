Caravan travels from Morgantown to Canada for insulin

One Morgantown based group made the trip to Ontatio this moring at 6 a.m.

The West Virginia Citizens Action group took a caravan of group members, family members, and officials to Canada to purchase affordable insulin for diabetes.

“This had been complicated legally,” says group delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer.

“We have had many different answers on whether this is permitted or not under federal law, yet we know that people are doing it in New England, Minnesota, and we know that the Customs office is not allowed to enforce a ban on importation if it is for an individual, 3 month supply.”

The group will hold a press conference in Morgantown upon return at 9 p.m.

“We also hope to be able to answer the question of how much you can save by making this trial run,” says Fleischauer, "“and we are hoping to report back after making this trial run.”