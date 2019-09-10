Case of rabies confirmed in cat in Preston County

A case of rabies was confirmed in a cat in the Bruceton Mills area, according to the Preston County Health Department Facebook page.

The health department is advising residents to make sure that pets are vaccinated to help reduce the risk of them getting rabies.

West Virginia law requires all cats and dogs be vaccinated against rabies.

The post says not to approach wild animals and avoid animals that are not acting as they normally would.

Those who are attacked or bitten by an animal should wash the wound immediately and follow-up with a health care provider.

The post says there are vaccines available for humans and can be given if you were exposed.

Rabies is a virus that is transmitted from a bite or scratch of an animal through saliva. The post says human rabies is almost always fatal.