Caught on camera: Trapped construction workers ride out storm on roof of Tenn. house

Four construction workers from Tennessee are said to be unharmed and in good spirits after they rode out a severe storm that hit the area on the roof of a three-story home.

Concerned neighbor Tiffany Holt shared photos of the workers when they returned to clean, saying she was happy to see them in good spirits. It's unclear which members of the group were those on the roof. (Source: Tiffany Holt/WSMV/CNN)

During a storm Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, Tiffany Holt went to take a picture of the scenery outside her window when she noticed four construction workers on the roof of a nearby three-story home.

The storm blew in quickly, and the workers were stuck on the roof, barely holding on through hurricane force gusts. In video taken by Holt, one man can be seen falling through the trusses as debris flies past.

“They were screaming. All these houses here could hear the screams,” she said. “Boards off the house started flying. Gutters and trees started splitting.”

Holt says she watched to see if she needed to run to help the men.

“It was like 15 seconds, and it happened so fast. I just wanted to make sure they were OK,” she said.

After the storm, Holt and her husband checked on the four and offered them shelter, but she says they just wanted to go home. She shared photos of them when they returned to clean, saying she was happy to see them in good spirits.

The developer of the Boxwood Drive neighborhood says being on a taller hill in the county, stronger winds can be expected, but the workers walked away unharmed.

