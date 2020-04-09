Cause of fire that killed 82-year-old woman undetermined

The cause of a fire that killed an 82-year-old West Virginia woman was ruled undetermined by investigators, the state fire marshal’s office said Wednesday.

The origins of the fire could not be found because the home was so severely damaged by the fire, the agency said in a news release.

The body was sent to the chief medical examiner’s office for identification following the fire on Friday outside Charleston.

There were smoke alarms in the home, but it wasn’t know whether they were working at the time of the fire.