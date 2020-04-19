Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10k will hold 24th annual race virtually

Runners are feeling antsy.

"We have a running population that has a hunger for activity," said WVU Hall of Famer Carl Hatfield.

Running season should be starting around now, but area races are cancelled.

"when you look around at all the 5k races and the Grafton Road Race which was one of the oldest continuous road races in the state," said Hatfield. "It was cancelled totally this year."

Hatfield has been the race director of the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10k for over two decades. He is not ready to cooldown yet.

This year's run will be different. Instead of gathering at the starting line. Runners will make their own.

"A virtual race is a very non-competitive race," said Hatfield.

Runners have a little over a week to run the 10K and submit their times to officials. The flexibility means you can not submit your times for official rankings. But in the time of social distancing, the race unites a community through passion.

"We want for people to get outside and exercise. The fact that we have this pandemic. People are telling us 'you need to stay at home and you need to keep six feet away from each other.' Running is one of those exercises you don't have to go to a gym," said Hatfield.

Runners who submit their times will receive a t-shirt and medal. Registration opened earlier this week.