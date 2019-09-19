Centerbranch Church files permit for nearly $3-million renovation of abandoned Bridgeport Toys "R" Us

According to Connect-Bridgeport, Centerbranch Church has filed for $2.95 million renovation of the abandoned Toys "R" Us at the foot of the Meadowbrook Mall.

A final rendering for what the proposed renovations will look like.

The former business closed its doors over a year ago and has since sat vacant.

Community Development Director Andrea Kerr informed the Bridgeport Development Authority of the project on Wednesday.

"The reason we are doing it, in part, is so that we will have a larger sanctuary. A big thing to us is to have premium space for our kids. So, we are going to have a great kids space for an indoor playground. We are going to make it as secure as possible with limited access and things like that," said Lead Pastor Luke Brugger

Brugger says they expect to close on the property by next week.