Challenges and benefits of shopping locally for holiday meal produce

All of the hustle and bustle during the holiday season can make it easy to forget about shopping locally.

Especially when it comes to selecting groceries for your holiday meal.

The Barbour County Community Garden Market knows this.

"Our produce market is in the summer time, executive director of Heart and Hand House, Brenda Hunt said. "This time of year it does begin to slow down a little bit."

This can be a challenge for the local market because they operate through what vendors provide to them, and because most produce is grown during the summer, they have less produce compared to a chain grocery store.

They still, however, find a way to cater to the community during this season.

"We do still have some local vendors who have lettuce, eggs, meat, and all kinds of those things during the winter months that we keep on," Hunt said.

A part from produce, they also offer a variety of needs for the holidays.

"We try to have those gift type items available around the holidays especially, and maybe do some things like cookie trays, pies, and other baked goods that people might be interested in during the holiday time," she said.

Providing these needs to the community has its benefits as well, like one of a kind gifts, environmental support and re-dispersing money back into the community.

In fact, according to American Independent Business Alliance, when shopping local, three times more money is returned to the community compared to shopping at chain stores.

"We want people to understand that for every dollar they spend, 67 cents of that goes back into the community funds," Ron Wilson, the market manager said.

"We promote local and we promote supporting the community," he said.

A community that they believe always reinvesting in.

To keep up with what is being sold in the market, you can visit their Facebook page.