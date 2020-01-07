Chaplin Road reopens after an 18 car wreck

Chaplin Road reopened after an 18 car wreck Tuesday afternoon.

According to Star City Fire and EMS' Facebook page, Star City Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia EMS responded to a vehicle accident on Chaplin Road between Solomon Road and Mylan Park Lane just before noon.

Crews arrived to shut down the road, according to Star City Fire and EMS.

Crews found that 18 vehicles were involved, 14 of them with significant damage, according to the Facebook Post. Granville Fire Department responded to help with road closure.

Monongalia and Star City EMS took all of those hurt to the local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to Star City Fire and EMS.

Crews remained on scene to help with traffic control and multiple tow agencies responded, according to the Facebook post.

Monongalia County 911 officials said the road reopened just after 2 p.m.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department is investigating.