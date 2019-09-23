Armed chase suspect at large since Sept. 14 arrested

According to Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, Timothy Trott has been arrested after a high-speed chase that started at the Grafton Walmart store.

Law enforcement say Trott was arrested Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. at a home in Barbour County after being on the run since Saturday, September 14.

Sheriff Austin says he was captured with the help of U.S. Marshals, Barbour Co. Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police ans Tucker Co. Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Austin also says after receiving tips and other information, they were able to locate Trott and that anyone who helped him hide from police may be charges as well.

The chase began at the Grafton Walmart around noon Saturday September 14 and ended on Oak Grove Road.

Trott allegedly crashed the vehicle and ran on foot with another suspect Christopher Taylor who was arrested Sunday, September 15.

At the time of the pursuit, Trott was wanted on a wanton endangerment charge for allegedly shooting at a car-full of people in the Rosemont area.

He is now facing many more charges including fleeing with reckless indifference and is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.