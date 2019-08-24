Cheat Lake Regatta kicks off in Morgantown

The event had several activities including kayak races, paddle boating, a whatever floats race and more along with food and live entertainment.

Officials say the event gives residents and tourists a chance to come together and have fun while raising money for the Cheat Lake community.

"We raise money to give back to the Cheat Lake and Morgantown community," said Lindsay Williams, president of the Cheat Lake Rotary. "So we can aid them in scholarships or in their programs throughout the year."

Officials say they will end the night with a bang as they light off fireworks around 9 P.M.