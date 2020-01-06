Chevron pulls American oil workers from Iraq

Chevron has evacuated all of its American oil workers from Iraq following last week’s United States airstrike in Baghdad.

Chevron, the United States' second largest oil company, is pulling its American workers out of Iraq. (Credit: CNN)

All of its employees and contractors who are U.S. citizens have left the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq as a precautionary measure. Chevron does not have oil workers elsewhere in Iraq.

A Chevron spokesperson says the safety of its people and facilities is the top priority globally.

The company says local staff are overseeing Chevron’s ongoing operations in the Kurdistan region.

Exxon Mobil, another major U.S. oil company, has operations in southern Iraq. Britain’s BP and Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell also work in the region.

In a statement, Exxon says it is closely monitoring the situation and it has measures in place to provide security.

Other oil companies, including BP and Shell, declined to comment.

Oil prices moved higher Monday as investigators reacted to possible retaliation by Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.