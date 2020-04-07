Bridgeport firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, 6 others quarantined

Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart says one member of the Bridgeport Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Chief Hart says the man was asymptomatic. A member of the man's household tested positive prompting the firefighter being tested as a precaution.

Chief Hart says BFD is working with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to ensure the safety of the community and respond accordingly.

The fire department member has been quarantined for 14 days, along with six other fire department members who came in contact with him.

Chief Hart says all shifts are covered and there is no change to operations at this time.

