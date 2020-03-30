Child care facility temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A child care facility in Huntington, West Virginia is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says it is aware of the case at Sarah's Heart Child Care and is investigating.

Parents were notified of the closure Sunday night.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department released the following statement: "The process involves communication among the involved health departments and direct interviews with the individuals confirmed to have the disease. Once people are identified as having enough contact to place them at risk, those people are also contacted by the health departments and advised how to monitor their health and how to quarantine themselves if necessary. Households, agencies, or businesses that are impacted by risk from potential exposure are advised how to proceed - whether to isolate or distance themselves, exclude workers, how to specifically disinfect, when excluded persons can resume close contact or return to work, and other means of mitigating risks and assuring appropriate care of affected individuals, all based on the specific risks identified in the investigation. These specific recommendations are made by the health department to the responsible parties involved. In the mentioned instance, it is our understanding that these steps have occurred."