China reports spike in virus cases with new diagnosis method

China is reporting 254 new deaths and a spike in virus cases of more than 15,000, after its hardest-hit province applied a new system that broadens the scope of diagnoses for the outbreak, which has spread to more than 20 countries.

Residents wearing masks wait at a traffic light in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain the novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Japan is also reporting its first death.

The hardest-hit Chinese province has replaced its top officials in an apparent response to public criticism of local authorities’ handling of the epidemic. The total deaths in mainland China now is more than 1,300, with confirmed cases exceeding 52,000.

That number now includes patients who have been diagnosed with a doctors’ analysis combined with lung imaging, as opposed to waiting for laboratory test results.

2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees

A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California last week.

The patient is in isolation at a San Diego hospital. Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn’t been tested for coronavirus.

The evacuee was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

There have been 14 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.

Japan reports 1st death from virus, 44 more cases on ship

Japan has announced its first death from a new virus, hours after confirming 44 more cases on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo as fears of the spreading disease mount in the country.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato says the first fatality is a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized since Feb. 1.

He also confirmed two other cases of the virus, a Tokyo taxi driver and a doctor at a hospital in western Japan.

The cruise ship, which is still carrying about 3,500 people, now has 218 confirmed cases.

Fear, boredom, adventure fill each day on quarantined ship

Daily life on the cruise ship quarantined off a Japanese port can include fear, excitement and soul-crushing boredom.

Passengers on the ship describe tiny rooms and boring food in interviews with The Associated Press and on social media posts.

A passenger who caught the worrisome virus initially felt terror but then described surprisingly mild symptoms.

With the number of illnesses growing, there’s a nagging doubt that quarantining the ship’s hundreds of passengers and crew in tight quarters might spread the viral disease more.

And for the hundreds of crew members confined to the ship, there’s a difficult job to be done.

