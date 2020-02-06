Chinese doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus dies, reports say

(CNN) - Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential “SARS-like” disease in December 2019, has died, according to the Associated Press.

Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential 'SARS-like' disease in December 2019, had died of coronavirus, according to reports.

Wuhan Central Hospital said on social media that Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, died from coronavirus, per the AP. The Global Times reported he died at 2:58 a.m. local time Friday.

Earlier reports from Chinese media erroneously stated that the doctor had died hours earlier.

Li was questioned by the local health authority, and was later summoned by Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order."

He was hospitalized on Jan. 12 after contracted the virus from his patient, and he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 1.

